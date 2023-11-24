GateToken (GT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00011261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $422.65 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.65 or 1.00188734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,160,822 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,160,752.79297343 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.30705159 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $948,091.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.