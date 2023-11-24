Gerard O’Donovan Purchases 26,749 Shares of James Bay Minerals Limited (ASX:JBY) Stock

James Bay Minerals Limited (ASX:JBY – Get Free Report) insider Gerard O’Donovan bought 26,749 shares of James Bay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,111.12 ($6,652.05).
James Bay Minerals Stock Performance
James Bay Minerals Company Profile
James Bay Minerals Limited, a mineral and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds interest in the La Grande Project that covers an area of approximately 18,088 hectares located in northwest Quebec, Canada; and the Troilus Project, which covers an area of approximately 4,350 hectares in the province of Quebec, Canada.
