Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Global Beta Smart Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Beta Smart Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000.

