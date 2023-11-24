Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Up 5.7%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Handelsbanken cut Grieg Seafood ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

