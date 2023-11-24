Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Director Sells $76,485.00 in Stock

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 154,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,473. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

