Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Insider Keith Donald Bernhard Sells 2,610 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Donald Bernhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 154,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,473. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

