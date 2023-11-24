Hedera Price Reaches $0.0624 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $46.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,254 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.39539 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06151778 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $45,651,206.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.