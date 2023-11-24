Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.33. 2,542,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,201. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

