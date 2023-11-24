Heritage Trust Co Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after buying an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.79. The company had a trading volume of 614,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,207. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $553.00. The company has a market capitalization of $504.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.