Heritage Trust Co Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $369.50. 812,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

