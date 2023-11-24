Hermez Network Price Hits $3.56 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00009406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.95 million and $19,076.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,870.25 or 1.00144616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003944 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.5537273 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,033.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.