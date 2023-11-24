HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.04 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, HI has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $395,925.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.34 or 1.00253402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,192,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00073977 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $273,032.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

