High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Arthur Kwan Buys 16,100 Shares

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Kwan purchased 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,268.00.

High Tide Price Performance

Get High Tide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HITI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of High Tide from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 target price on shares of High Tide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on High Tide from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HITI

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.