HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. HP also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.82.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

