Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.43.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.75 and its 200 day moving average is $305.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

