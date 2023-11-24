ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $252.51 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $252.51 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,840,654 coins and its circulating supply is 972,840,330 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

