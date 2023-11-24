Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Down 0.4%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $31.94. 712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter worth $565,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

