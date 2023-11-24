Independent News & Media (LON:INM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Independent News & Media PLC (LON:INM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Independent News & Media shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 38,735 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Independent News & Media PLC primarily publishes and distributes newspapers in the Island of Ireland. The company publishes Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Herald, Sunday World, The Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, and The Star newspapers; and The Vow, a magazine for wedding planning. It also operates online portals, such as independent.ie and belfasttelegraph.co.uk, online news portals, which supports national and regional newspaper titles; CarsIreland.ie, a classified platform for auto trading; FarmIreland.ie; TheVow.ie, the weddings vertical; niJobfinder.co.uk, a recruitment portal; and PropertyNews.com, a property portal.

