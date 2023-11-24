Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 37,592 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $580,796.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,591,408.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30.90.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,911,872.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 301,375 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,559,803.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $771,832.12.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,173. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 243,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

