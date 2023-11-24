Insider Buying: Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Purchases C$34,799.80 in Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Francisca Helena Quinn purchased 33,500 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,799.80.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

CVE CNC traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.01. 60,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

