Insider Buying: Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Purchases C$34,799.80 in Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Francisca Helena Quinn purchased 33,500 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,799.80.
Canada Nickel Price Performance
CVE CNC traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.01. 60,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Canada Nickel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Nickel
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.