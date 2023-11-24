Insider Buying: Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys A$12,976.53 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 42,546 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,976.53 ($8,537.19).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Grant Davey purchased 70,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,210.00 ($13,953.95).
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Grant Davey acquired 62,443 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$20,293.98 ($13,351.30).
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Grant Davey bought 48,101 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,199.92 ($9,999.94).
- On Friday, September 8th, Grant Davey purchased 270,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$98,550.00 ($64,835.53).
Frontier Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Frontier Energy
Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.
