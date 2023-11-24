Insider Buying: High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Senior Officer Buys C$119,975.96 in Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harkirat Grover acquired 63,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,975.96.
High Tide Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on HITI. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price objective on High Tide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on High Tide from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on High Tide from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
