Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 2,553 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,553 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $16,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 407,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
