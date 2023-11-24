Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,767. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
