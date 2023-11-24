Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells 4,055 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 413,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,940. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.