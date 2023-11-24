Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Director Sells 88,525 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75.
RB Global Stock Up 1.0 %
RB Global stock traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,749. The company has a market cap of C$15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$68.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.82.
RB Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $1.499 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.67%.
RB Global Company Profile
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
