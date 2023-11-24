Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 23,414 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 23,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $900,268.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,610,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,266,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of INTA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 132,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,775. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
