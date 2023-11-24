Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 23,414 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 23,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $900,268.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,610,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,266,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 132,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,775. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

View Our Latest Report on INTA

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.