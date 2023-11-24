International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

