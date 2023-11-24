Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $81,918.00 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,350,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,129,520.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48.

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

