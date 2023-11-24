IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0.1%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

