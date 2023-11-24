iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $897,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,387,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,992,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.05. The stock had a trading volume of 956,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

