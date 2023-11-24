Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$6.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.8 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

