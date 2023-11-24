Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.56.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 55.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

