Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.29 billion. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.