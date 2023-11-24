Jeremy Don Tucker Sells 8,789 Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97.

Shares of TOY traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,252. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$30.82 and a 52 week high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2620624 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

TOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.19.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

