JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 861,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

