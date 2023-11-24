Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.02 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $82.69 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,663,210,427 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,650,866,153.240574. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12974651 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $48,384,019.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

