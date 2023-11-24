Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.73 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

KSS opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

