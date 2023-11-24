Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $34.82 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00079815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00027387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

