Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $263,200.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 498,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.