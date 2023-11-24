Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LAKE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 4,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,941. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

