Lido Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.10 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $19.11 billion and $13.10 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,079.05 or 0.05506142 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,190,784 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,182,170.70597935. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,060.81709657 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $13,707,591.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

