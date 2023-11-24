Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.95. 422,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $416.19.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

