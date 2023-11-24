LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Sells $11,067.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $11,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,504 shares in the company, valued at $483,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $15,949.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of LiqTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,696.00.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

