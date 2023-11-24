Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.87 or 0.00189895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and approximately $331.22 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,910,539 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
