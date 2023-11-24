Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,117. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average is $213.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.56.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

