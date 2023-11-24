Madrone Capital Partners, Llc Sells 9,331 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $19,128.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VIEW remained flat at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,224. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.26. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View during the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in View in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of View by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

