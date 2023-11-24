MAGIC (MAGIC) One Day Volume Reaches $46.46 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and $46.46 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,943,510 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

