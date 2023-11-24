Mantle Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $943.19 million and $87.31 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,105,990,005.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.50802182 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $113,526,547.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

