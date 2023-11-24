Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. 102,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,411. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

